Dennis Gardeck Injury: Limited to open week

Gardeck (finger) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gardeck will have two more chances to practice in a larger capacity ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders. He's accrued 10 tackles (eight solo), including 3.0 sacks, one pass defended, one interception and one forced fumble over his last two games.