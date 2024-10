The Cardinals placed Gardeck (knee) on injured reserve Friday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Gardeck tore his ACL in the Cardinals' Week 7 win over the Chargers, so his shift to IR comes as no surprise. Arizona will now be without two of its top edge rushers in Gardeck and BJ Ojulari (knee) for the remainder of the season. Expect Julian Okwara and Xavier Thomas to both see increased work on the Cardinals' defense going forward.