Dennis Gardeck Injury: Tears ACL, out for season

Gardeck sustained a torn ACL during Monday's 17-15 win over the Chargers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Gardeck exited the second half of the game with the injury, and with the edge rusher confirmed to have suffered ligament damage to his knee, he'll miss the rest of the season. Through Arizona's first seven games, Gardeck had notched three sacks to go with 22 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. Julian Okwara is the most likely candidate to move into the starting lineup at outside linebacker in place of Gardeck.