Gardeck ended the 2024 regular season on the Cardinals' injured reserve after tearing his ACL in October. He caught on with the Jaguars on a one-year deal in 2025 and progressed enough in his recovery to be available for Week 1. He worked in a rotational role on defense, and while his sack total was his lowest over his last three years, he finished with a career high in tackles while appearing in every single game for the Jaguars, including in the AFC wild-card round against the Bills. Gardeck is an unrestricted free agent but could remain in Jacksonville.