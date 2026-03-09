Dennis Gardeck News: Sticking with Jacksonville
The Jaguars re-signed Gardeck on Monday.
Gardeck will stick with Jacksonville after a career year in 2025, in which he tallied 48 tackles (28 solo), including 2.5 sacks, two pass defenses and one forced fumble while suiting up for all 17 regular-season games. He figures to reprise a significant rotational role in the teams linebacker corps for the 2026 campaign.
