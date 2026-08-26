Dennis Houston Injury: Waived with injury designation
Houston (groin) was waived/injured by the Buccaneers on Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official website reports.
Houston suffered a groin injury in Tampa Bay's 16-15 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday, and his ability to play during the 2026 season is now in doubt. If the wide receiver goes unclaimed on waivers, he'll revert to injured reserve with the Buccaneers.
Dennis Houston
Free Agent
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