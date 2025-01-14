Fantasy Football
Dennis Houston headshot

Dennis Houston News: Inks deal with Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 3:55pm

The Bucs signed Houston to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Houston spent last summer with the Giants but was cut with an injury settlement in August. He latched on with Tampa Bay's practice squad in October and spent the remainder of the season there. Houston will get a chance to earn a longer look this upcoming offseason. He hasn't appeared in a regular-season contest since 2022 with Dallas.

Dennis Houston
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
