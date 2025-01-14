Dennis Houston News: Inks deal with Tampa Bay
The Bucs signed Houston to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.
Houston spent last summer with the Giants but was cut with an injury settlement in August. He latched on with Tampa Bay's practice squad in October and spent the remainder of the season there. Houston will get a chance to earn a longer look this upcoming offseason. He hasn't appeared in a regular-season contest since 2022 with Dallas.
