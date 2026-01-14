Boston will forgo his senior year of collegiate eligibility to enter the professional ranks. The wide receiver established himself as a legitimate option for Washington in 2024, when he logged 63 receptions for 834 yards and nine touchdowns. Despite one less catch in 2025, Boston's other stats improved, backed up by his 881 receiving yards, 14.2 averaged per reception and 11 touchdowns, all career-highs. Boston will be one of the 2026 NFL Draft's best wideouts available, and the Huskies will have a big hole to fill in their receiver corps.