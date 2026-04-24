Denzel Boston News: Picked by Browns

The Browns selected Boston in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 39th overall.

Boston (6-foot-4, 212 pounds) has the build to impose physicality and reach from the boundary, where he did big damage especially as a downfield and red-zone jump-ball target at Washington. That Boston declined to run a 40-yard dash before the draft invites the suspicion that he might lack the long speed to regularly push downfield at the NFL level, but if he can keep winning on jump balls in the intermediate and end zone then that might be enough for Boston to prove a quality WR2 in the NFL. It might not be easy for Boston to immediately displace Cedric Tillman as the primary big wideout in Cleveland, but in the long term it's expected that Boston and 24th overall pick KC Concepcion should top the Browns' depth chart at wideout.