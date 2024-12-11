Denzel Perryman Injury: Begins week with limited practice
Perryman (groin) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
Perryman hurt his groin against Cincinnati in Week 11 and hasn't played since. The veteran linebacker recorded a trio of limited practices last week but still wasn't able to suit up against Kansas City, so he may need to log a full session this week if he's to play Sunday versus Tampa Bay. Troy Dye has been seeing more work on defense since Perryman has been out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now