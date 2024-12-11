Denzel Perryman Injury: Begins week with limited practice

Perryman (groin) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Perryman hurt his groin against Cincinnati in Week 11 and hasn't played since. The veteran linebacker recorded a trio of limited practices last week but still wasn't able to suit up against Kansas City, so he may need to log a full session this week if he's to play Sunday versus Tampa Bay. Troy Dye has been seeing more work on defense since Perryman has been out.