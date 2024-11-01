Fantasy Football
Denzel Perryman headshot

Denzel Perryman Injury: Could play in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Perryman (toe) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns.

Perryman appears to be trending toward playing in Week 9, as he upgraded from consecutive DNPs to open the Chargers' week of practice to a limited session Friday. However, if the veteran inside linebacker is unable to play through is toe injury, rookie Junior Colson could see increased snaps with Los Angeles' first-team defense.

Denzel Perryman
Los Angeles Chargers
