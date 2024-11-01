Denzel Perryman Injury: Could play in Week 9
Perryman (toe) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns.
Perryman appears to be trending toward playing in Week 9, as he upgraded from consecutive DNPs to open the Chargers' week of practice to a limited session Friday. However, if the veteran inside linebacker is unable to play through is toe injury, rookie Junior Colson could see increased snaps with Los Angeles' first-team defense.
