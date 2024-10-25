Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Denzel Perryman headshot

Denzel Perryman Injury: Deemed questionable for Week 8

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 25, 2024

Perryman (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup versus New Orleans, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Perryman appears to have picked up a toe injury Week 7 versus Arizona, as he began this week by sitting out two straight practices. He was able to log a limited session Friday, giving him a chance of suiting up Sunday against the Saints. If Perryman is unable to play in the contest, Junior Colson could see more defensive snaps.

Denzel Perryman
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News