Denzel Perryman Injury: Deemed questionable for Week 8

Perryman (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup versus New Orleans, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Perryman appears to have picked up a toe injury Week 7 versus Arizona, as he began this week by sitting out two straight practices. He was able to log a limited session Friday, giving him a chance of suiting up Sunday against the Saints. If Perryman is unable to play in the contest, Junior Colson could see more defensive snaps.