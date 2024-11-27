Fantasy Football
Denzel Perryman headshot

Denzel Perryman Injury: DNP due to groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Perryman (groin) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report.

Perryman has not practiced or played since injuring his groin during the Chargers' Week 11 win over the Bengals. The veteran linebacker will have to practice in at least a limited capacity this week in order to play against the Falcons on Sunday. If Perryman doesn't play, Nick Niemann would likely draw a second consecutive start at inside linebacker alongside Daiyan Henley.

Denzel Perryman
Los Angeles Chargers
