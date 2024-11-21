Denzel Perryman Injury: Estimated as non-participant Thursday

Perryman (groin) was listed as a non-practice participant on Thursday's injury report.

Perryman suffered a groin injury during the Chargers' 34-27 win over the Bengals this past Sunday, and he finished that game with five tackles (three solo) while playing just 28 snaps (23 on defense, five on special teams). Perryman would avoid an injury designation heading into Monday's game against the Ravens if he's able to increase his practice participation over the next two days.