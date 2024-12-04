Denzel Perryman Injury: Gets in limited practice
Perryman (groin) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Perryman has missed Los Angeles' past two games with the injury, but starting the practice week with a limited sessions gives the veteran linebacker a chance to be ready for Sunday against Kansas City. Daiyan Henley (knee) missed practice Wednesday, so the Chargers could get thin at linebacker if neither can play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now