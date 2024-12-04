Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Denzel Perryman headshot

Denzel Perryman Injury: Gets in limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Perryman (groin) was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Perryman has missed Los Angeles' past two games with the injury, but starting the practice week with a limited sessions gives the veteran linebacker a chance to be ready for Sunday against Kansas City. Daiyan Henley (knee) missed practice Wednesday, so the Chargers could get thin at linebacker if neither can play.

Denzel Perryman
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now