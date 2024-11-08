Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Denzel Perryman headshot

Denzel Perryman Injury: Gets questionable tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Perryman (toe) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Titans.

The veteran linebacker played through his toe issue in the Chargers' Week 9 win over the Browns, so he'll likely suit up Sunday unless his injury worsened over the week. If Perryman is unable to play in Week 10, Nick Niemann will likely start alongside Daiyan Henley in the Chargers' linebacker corps.

Denzel Perryman
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now