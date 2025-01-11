Fantasy Football
Denzel Perryman headshot

Denzel Perryman Injury: Leaves game due to elbow injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Perryman (elbow) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Texans.

Perryman injured his left elbow while making a tackle on Joe Mixon in the first quarter of Saturday's game. He was briefly checked on by trainers on the sidelines before heading to the locker room for further evaluation. Troy Dye will fill in at inside linebacker for as long as Perryman is out of the game.

Denzel Perryman
Los Angeles Chargers
