Denzel Perryman Injury: Leaves game due to elbow injury
Perryman (elbow) is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Texans.
Perryman injured his left elbow while making a tackle on Joe Mixon in the first quarter of Saturday's game. He was briefly checked on by trainers on the sidelines before heading to the locker room for further evaluation. Troy Dye will fill in at inside linebacker for as long as Perryman is out of the game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now