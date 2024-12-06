Fantasy Football
Denzel Perryman headshot

Denzel Perryman Injury: Likely out for Week 14

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 6, 2024 at 3:16pm

Perryman (groin) is listed as doubtful ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs.

The veteran linebacker returned to practice in a limited fashion this week after sustaining a groin injury in the Chargers' Week 11 win over the Bengals, but his doubtful designation implies that he'll likely miss his third consecutive game Sunday. With Perryman expected to be sidelined in Week 14, Troy Dye or Nick Niemann will likely serve as one of the Chargers' starting inside linebackers.

Denzel Perryman
Los Angeles Chargers
