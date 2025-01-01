Fantasy Football
Denzel Perryman headshot

Denzel Perryman Injury: Limited to open week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Perryman (groin) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Perryman was unable to play in the Chargers' Week 17 win over the Patriots due to a groin injury that he aggravated in Week 16 against the Broncos. He'll have two more chances this week to upgrade his practice participation ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Raiders. Troy Dye would be in line to see more snaps at inside linebacker alongside starter Daiyan Henley if Perryman was not cleared to play in Week 18.

Denzel Perryman
Los Angeles Chargers
