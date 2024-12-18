Denzel Perryman Injury: Listed as questionable for Week 16

Perryman (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Broncos.

A groin injury has prevented Perryman from playing in the Chargers' last four games, but the veteran linebacker relayed Tuesday that he plans to play in Thursday's AFC West showdown, per Bridget Condon of NFL Network. Perryman's full participation in Wednesday's session is a step in the right direction, though his official status for Thursday's game won't likely be known until the Chargers announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.