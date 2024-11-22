Fantasy Football
Denzel Perryman Injury: Logs another DNP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 4:08pm

Perryman (groin) was a non-participant in Friday's practice.

The veteran linebacker from Miami sustained a groin injury in the Chargers' Week 11 win over the Bengals and has now opened Los Angeles' week of practice with consecutive 'DNPs'. Perryman likely needs to upgrade to full participation Saturday in order to avoid an injury designation heading into the Week 12 game against the Ravens on Monday night.

Denzel Perryman
Los Angeles Chargers
