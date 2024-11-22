Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Denzel Perryman headshot

Denzel Perryman Injury: Logs another limited session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 3:43pm

Perryman (groin) was a limited participant in Friday's practice.

The veteran linebacker from Miami sustained a groin injury in the Chargers' Week 11 win over the Bengals and has now opened Los Angeles' week of practice with consecutive limited sessions. Perryman likely needs to upgrade to full participation Saturday in order to avoid an injury designation heading into the Week 12 game against the Ravens on Monday night.

Denzel Perryman
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now