Denzel Perryman Injury: Logs DNP on Wednesday
Perryman (toe) didn't practice Wednesday.
Perryman was able to suit up for the Chargers' Week 9 win over the Browns after logging a DNP/DNP/LP progression during practice that week, so Wednesday's DNP is likely precautionary. However, if the veteran linebacker is unable to practice both Thursday and Friday, he could be in line to miss Los Angeles' Week 10 matchup against the Titans.
