Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Denzel Perryman headshot

Denzel Perryman Injury: Not going to play in Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Perryman (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup versus the Raiders, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Perryman will miss his second straight contest and sixth over Los Angeles' past seven games due to a groin injury. The veteran linebacker will finish the regular season with 55 tackles (39 solo), including 1.0 sacks, over 11 contests. It remains to be seen if Perryman will be ready to return by the Chargers' wild-card matchup next weekend. Troy Dye has been starting alongside Daiyan Henley in Perryman's stead.

Denzel Perryman
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now