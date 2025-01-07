Fantasy Football
Denzel Perryman Injury: Opens week with limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Perryman (groin) was a limited practice participant Tuesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Perryman is attempting to improve enough from his groin issue to suit up in Saturday's AFC wild-card game against Houston. The veteran linebacker missed six of the Chargers' final seven regular-season contests -- including the last two -- due to the injury. Troy Dye has been logging most of Perryman's vacated defensive snaps while the latter has been sidelined.

Denzel Perryman
Los Angeles Chargers
