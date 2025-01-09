Fantasy Football
Denzel Perryman Injury: Questionable to face Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 1:16pm

Perryman (groin) practiced in full Thursday and is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's road wild-card game against the Texans.

Perryman began his practice with as a limited participant but has now logged back-to-back full sessions. The standout linebacker misses six of the Chargers' final seven regular-season games. Official word on his status for Saturday's wild-card round matchup will arrive no later than 90 minutes prior to the game's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

