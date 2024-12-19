Fantasy Football
Denzel Perryman headshot

Denzel Perryman Injury: Questionable to return Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 8:21pm

Perryman (groin) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Broncos.

The starting inside linebacker missed the last four games with a groin issue before returning for Thursday night's divisional matchup. He made one solo tackle before exiting. Troy Dye saw extended action in Perryman's place the last three games, making 29 tackles (15 solo) over those contests.

Denzel Perryman
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
