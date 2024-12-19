Denzel Perryman Injury: Questionable to return Thursday
Perryman (groin) is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Broncos.
The starting inside linebacker missed the last four games with a groin issue before returning for Thursday night's divisional matchup. He made one solo tackle before exiting. Troy Dye saw extended action in Perryman's place the last three games, making 29 tackles (15 solo) over those contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now