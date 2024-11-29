Denzel Perryman Injury: Set to miss another contest

Perryman (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 13 tilt versus the Falcons.

Perryman injured his groin in Week 11 against Cincinnati and didn't play last Sunday against Baltimore. He hasn't practiced at all over the past two weeks, so it's no surprise that he's been ruled out for Sunday. Nick Niemann and Troy Dye figure to soak up defensive snaps in Perryman's absence.