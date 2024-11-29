Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Denzel Perryman headshot

Denzel Perryman Injury: Set to miss another contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Perryman (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 13 tilt versus the Falcons.

Perryman injured his groin in Week 11 against Cincinnati and didn't play last Sunday against Baltimore. He hasn't practiced at all over the past two weeks, so it's no surprise that he's been ruled out for Sunday. Nick Niemann and Troy Dye figure to soak up defensive snaps in Perryman's absence.

Denzel Perryman
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now