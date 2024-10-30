Denzel Perryman Injury: Sits out practice Wednesday

Perryman (toe) did not practice Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Perryman dealt with a toe injury last week as well and entered the weekend deemed questionable to play, but he was ultimately able to suit up Sunday versus the Saints. However, he played only 35 percent of Los Angeles' defensive snaps in the contest, which was a season-low mark. Perryman's practice participation Thursday and Friday should shed light on his likelihood of carrying an injury designation for the second straight weekend.