Denzel Perryman Injury: Staying in Los Angeles
Perryman (elbow) is in line to sign with the Chargers on a one-year, $3.6 million contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Perryman played a big role in the Chargers' defense in 2024 -- especially against the run -- and he finished the regular season with 55 tackles (39 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 11 games. He tore his ligament during the Chargers' AFC wild-card loss to the Texans in January, but the veteran linebacker is expected to be fully healthy for the start of the 2025 season.
