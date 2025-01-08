Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Denzel Perryman headshot

Denzel Perryman News: Logs full practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 8, 2025

Perryman (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Perryman was sidelined for six of the Chargers' last seven games of the regular season due to a groin injury, but his full participation in Wednesday's practice indicates that he is trending towards playing in Saturday's AFC wild-card clash against the Texans. In the 10 games prior to his injury, Perryman logged 54 tackles (38 solo), including 1.0 sacks.

Denzel Perryman
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now