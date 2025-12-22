Perryman's suspension stems from a Week 16 hit on Cowboys wideout Ryan Flournoy, during which he was flagged for unnecessary roughness after delivering a forcible blow to the helmet while the latter was on the ground, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 33-year-old linebacker will now miss the Chargers' final two regular-season games. He appeared in 10 contests this season, recording 47 total tackles and three passes defensed. While Perryman is sidelined, Troy Dye may have a larger role with the Chargers' first-team defense.