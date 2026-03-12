Denzel Perryman News: Returning to Bolts
Perryman and the Chargers agreed to terms on a one-year contract Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Perryman will return to the Chargers for a third consecutive season (and ninth campaign since being drafted by the team in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft). He saw his production dip in 2025, finishing with 47 tackles (30 solo) and three pass defenses across 10 regular-season games. He missed seven games last season, five of which were due to an ankle injury and two more because of a suspension. Perryman's best days are behind him, but he'll fortify the Chargers' depth at inside linebacker behind projected starters Troy Dye and Daiyan Henley.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzel Perryman See More
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips68 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips74 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips75 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips77 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Christmas Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips78 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Denzel Perryman See More