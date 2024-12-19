Fantasy Football
Denzel Perryman

Denzel Perryman News: Will play against Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Perryman (groin) is active for Thursday's game against the Broncos.

Perryman has missed the last four games due to a groin injury, but he will return for Thursday night's AFC West clash. The veteran linebacker has logged 54 tackles (38 solo), including 1.0 sacks, across 10 regular-season games. Perryman's return Thursday means Troy Dye will revert to a rotational role at inside linebacker.

Denzel Perryman
Los Angeles Chargers
More Stats & News
