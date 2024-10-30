Denzel Ward Injury: Could play Week 9
Ward (concussion) is considered day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Despite Ward suffering his second concussion this season in Week 8 against the Ravens, it appears the Ohio State product may be making quick progress through the league's five-step protocols. His status for Week 9 though won't likely be known until closer to kickoff Sunday.
