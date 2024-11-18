Denzel Ward Injury: Deemed day-to-day

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Ward is considered day-to-day after suffering rib and ankle injuries in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Saints, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Ward returned to the game after suffering the pair of injuries but apparently isn't back to 100 percent. With the Browns hosting the Steelers on Thursday in Week 12, Ward could end up being listed as a limited and/or non-participant on multiple practice reports leading up to game day.