Denzel Ward Injury: Never returned to Week 5 loss

Ward was eventually ruled out of Week 5's loss to the Commanders after sustaining a hamstring injury during the third quarter, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Washington was up by four scores at the time of the injury, and it made little sense to put Ward back in. Since the end of training camp, Ward has dealt with a concussion, shoulder injury and now the hamstring. Through five contests, he has eight tackles and nine passes defensed.