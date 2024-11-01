Fantasy Football
Denzel Ward

Denzel Ward Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Ward (concussion) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward upgraded to a limited session Friday after logging back-to-back DNPs to begin the Browns' week of practice, giving himself a chance to suit up Sunday. The Ohio State product must still clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to play in Week 9. If he's unable to do so, Cameron Mitchell will likely see increased work with the Browns' first-team secondary.

Denzel Ward
Cleveland Browns

