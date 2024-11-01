Denzel Ward Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Ward (concussion) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward upgraded to a limited session Friday after logging back-to-back DNPs to begin the Browns' week of practice, giving himself a chance to suit up Sunday. The Ohio State product must still clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to play in Week 9. If he's unable to do so, Cameron Mitchell will likely see increased work with the Browns' first-team secondary.