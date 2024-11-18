Denzel Ward Injury: Still tending to injury

Ward is considered day-to-day after suffering a rib injury in Sunday's loss to the Saints, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Ward returned to the game after suffering the injury but apparently isn't back to 100 percent. With the Browns hosting the Steelers on Thursday, it's likely the Ohio State product won't participate in any practices or walkthroughs before Wednesday and could be in jeopardy of missing the game altogether.