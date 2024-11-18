Fantasy Football
Denzel Ward headshot

Denzel Ward Injury: Still tending to injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Ward is considered day-to-day after suffering a rib injury in Sunday's loss to the Saints, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Ward returned to the game after suffering the injury but apparently isn't back to 100 percent. With the Browns hosting the Steelers on Thursday, it's likely the Ohio State product won't participate in any practices or walkthroughs before Wednesday and could be in jeopardy of missing the game altogether.

Denzel Ward
Cleveland Browns
