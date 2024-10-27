Denzel Ward Injury: Sustains sixth concussion of career

Ward was diagnosed with a concussion following the Browns' 29-24 win over the Ravens on Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ward has now suffered two concussions since the start of the season, and he's now been diagnosed with six concussions over the course of his NFL career. Given his history, Ward could face an uphill battle to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol before the Browns' next game Sunday against the Chargers in Week 9.