Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Denzel Ward headshot

Denzel Ward Injury: Sustains sixth concussion of career

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 27, 2024 at 5:24pm

Ward was diagnosed with a concussion following the Browns' 29-24 win over the Ravens on Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Ward has now suffered two concussions since the start of the season, and he's now been diagnosed with six concussions over the course of his NFL career. Given his history, Ward could face an uphill battle to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol before the Browns' next game Sunday against the Chargers in Week 9.

Denzel Ward
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News