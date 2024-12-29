Denzel Ward Injury: Won't return against Miami
Ward (shoulder) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Ward suffered a right shoulder injury in the first half of Sunday's contest, and it appears severe enough for him to return for the second half. Cameron Mitchell will step into the second outside corner spot opposite Martin Emerson due to Ward's injury.
