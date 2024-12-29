Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Denzel Ward headshot

Denzel Ward Injury: Won't return against Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Ward (shoulder) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Ward suffered a right shoulder injury in the first half of Sunday's contest, and it appears severe enough for him to return for the second half. Cameron Mitchell will step into the second outside corner spot opposite Martin Emerson due to Ward's injury.

Denzel Ward
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now