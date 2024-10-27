Denzel Ward Injury: Won't return vs. Baltimore

Ward (head) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Ravens and is being evaluated for a concussion, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Ward will continue to be evaluated for a concussion, and if that is indeed the diagnosis, he could be in jeopardy of missing the Browns' Week 9 contest against the Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 3. Cameron Mitchell and Mike Ford are candidates to see more snaps with the first-team defense for the rest of Sunday's game.