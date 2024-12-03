Fantasy Football
Denzel Ward News: Plays part in two INTs vs. Broncos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 5:14pm

Ward logged three tackles (one solo) and two pass defenses (including an interception) during Monday's 41-32 loss to the Broncos.

Ward was involved in both of Bo Nix's interceptions Monday. Ward got his hand out in front of a pass intended for Troy Franklin, and the deflected ball found its way into Greg Newsome's hands. Ward then picked off Nix early in the fourth quarter on a deep pass inteded for Marvin Mims, which led to a five-yard touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to Nick Chubb nine plays later. Ward didn't log an interception over the Browns' first nine games of the regular season, but since the Week 10 bye he's tallied two interceptions (on four pass defenses) while accumulating 12 tackles (eight solo).

