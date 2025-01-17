Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Deommodore Lenoir headshot

Deommodore Lenoir Injury: Another strong campaign

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Lenoir (shoulder) finished with 85 tackles (53 solo), two interceptions and one forced fumble across 15 starts in 2024.

Fresh off of a five-year contract extension, Lenoir proved to be worth the paycheck with nearly identical stats to his stellar 2023 campaign. The 25-year-old did suffer a shoulder injury in Week 17 and wound up missing two games overall this year. Assuming the injury isn't too serious, Lenoir is lined up to be a fixture in San Francisco's secondary for years to come.

Deommodore Lenoir
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now