Deommodore Lenoir Injury: DNP on Wednesday
Lenoir (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.
Lenoir had previously battled a knee issue late last month and into December, so the shoulder injury appears to be a new ailment for the Niners' slot corner. San Francisco has already been eliminated from playoff contention, so the team may choose to err on the side of caution regarding its injured players for Sunday's season finale against Arizona.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now