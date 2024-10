Lenoir (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Lenoir popped up on the 49ers' injury report Friday as a limited participant due to an illness. It's unclear how severe it is, but if it persists into the weekend, the 2021 fifth-round pick could be sidelined for Sunday's contest. If Lenoir is indeed inactive, then Renardo Green would be the likely candidate to serve as the 49ers' nickel corner.