Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Deommodore Lenoir headshot

Deommodore Lenoir Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Lenoir (knee) will not practice Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Lenoir knocked knees with another player last Sunday against the Packers and underwent an MRI on the knee Monday. The results of that MRI aren't yet known, but Lenoir's starting his practice week with a DNP. Isaac Yiadom and Rock Ya-Sin are the Niners' lone healthy cornerbacks at the moment.

Deommodore Lenoir
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now