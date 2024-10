Lenoir (illness) is active for Sunday Night Football against the Cowboys, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

The cornerback popped up on Friday's injury report with the illness and was listed as questionable. Lenoir has played on at least 96 percent of the defensive snaps in all seven of the 49ers' games this season. The fourth-year pro has 40 tackles (25 solo), five passes defensed and an interception.