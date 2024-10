Lenoir had eight tackles (three solo) and a touchdown off of a returned blocked kick in Sunday's 24-23 loss to Arizona.

Lenoir received a birthday gift from teammate Jordan Elliott when the defensive tackle blocked a field-goal attempt that the cornerback returned for a score. The now 25-year-old Lenoir also finished third on the team in tackles. Lenoir is thriving in his role as a starting corner for the 49ers so far in 2024.