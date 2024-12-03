Deon Cain News: Let go by Buffalo

The Bills cut Cain from the practice squad Tuesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Cain caught on with the Bills' practice squad Oct. 31 after being cut from the Panthers' practice squad two weeks prior. He was not elevated to the active roster by either team, and he'll now explore his next options. Cain last saw NFL regular-season action in 2020 with the Steelers, playing 10 offensive snaps across two games while not showing up on the box score.